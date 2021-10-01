Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 7 SALEM 1
The Fishermen move to 5-1 with Friday's road win and remain unbeaten in Northeastern Conference South action.
Andrew Coelho and Gino Tripoli led the charge with a goal and two assists each. Geremy Palacios and Aiden Almeida had a goal and two assists while Kayky Barbosa had a goal.
The Fishermen return to action on Tuesday at home against Masconomet (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
GLOUCESTER 5 SALEM 1
Gloucester improves to 2-5-1 on the season with Friday's home win. Taiya Mano had three goals, Darcy Muller scored twice and Isabelle Stauffer picked up two assists in the way.
The Fishermen return to action on Tuesday at Masconomet (6 p.m.).
SWAMPSCOTT 3 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets (1-9-1) were shut out by a strong Big Blue squad on Friday in Manchester. Mechi O'Neil had a strong game at forward while Tori Moulton played well at center back.
Manchester Essex hosts Rockport on Monday (4 p.m.).
Golf
GLOUCESTER 37 MARBLEHEAD 35
The Fishermen remain unbeaten on the season at 13-0 with the win on the road Friday, their closest of the season.
Gloucester got individual wins from Jack Delaney, Drew White, Dan O'Leary and Tim Marrone. The team is back in action on Monday against Beverly at Bass Rocks (3:30 p.m.).
ESSEX TECH 165 ROCKPORT 161
The Vikings (6-5) dropped a well played match on the road.
Will Cahill led all scorers with 40 points at 2-under par. Jay Jarrett had 28, Bowen Slingluff 27, Jack Cahill 25 and Roy Gebhardt 22.
The Vikings take on Georgetown on the road Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
MANCHESTER ESSEX 3 TRITON 1
The Hornets move to 6-2 with their fifth straight win after Thursday's CAL crossover win at Hyland Field.
Manchester Essex goals came from Amy Vytopilova, Calista Lai and Ava Magnuson. The team travels to Rockport on Tuesday (3:45 p.m.).