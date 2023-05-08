Track
GLOUCESTER 83, DANVERS 53 (GIRLS)
The Fishermen move to 5-1 and clinch the NEC Lynch crown, moving to 4-0 against Lynch opposition.
Aili Spencer led the way with wins in the 100m and the long jump. Megan Hurd was first in the triple jump and second in the long jump, Olivia McBain won the high jump, Cia Donahoe won the 400m hurdles and finished second in the 400m, Brooklyn Stanford was second in the discus and Ava Coelho, Hurd, Taiya Mano and Abby Stauffer won the 4x100m relay.
GLOUCESTER 69, DANVERS 67 (BOYS)
The Gloucester boys also clinched the NEC Lynch, moving to 4-2 on the season, 4-0 in the Lynch with the thrilling win on Monday.
Nate Gardner led the Fishermen with wins in the 400m hurdles and the 110m hurdles and the long jump to go along with a second place finish in the triple jump. Finn O'Hara won the mile, Mike Toppan won the shot put and finished second in the discus, Deston Cauthers won the 800m, Bryce Rochford won the 400m, Max Littman was second in the 2-mile, Jack Newton was second in the 110m hurdles and the high jump and Littman, Cauthers, Bryce Rochford and Colby Rochford won the 4x400m relay.
Baseball
GLOUCESTER 7, ESSEX TECH 1
Giacomo Martell picked up the win in his second straight start allowing one run on three hits in four innings of work while Brayden Francis went three hitless innings for the save for the now 5-8 Fishermen.
Francis also had three hits at the dish while Martell had a RBI hit. Matt Smith drove in a run and Ryan Francis drove in two with a sixth inning base knock.
The Fishermen travel to Salem on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
GLOUCESTER 4, SAUGUS 1
The Fishermen (3-6) picked up the win at home on Monday.
Victories came from Sophia Picano at No. 1 singles, Grace Tierney at No. 2 singles, Seville Tran Harrison at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Sperry and Marisa Vincent.
The Fishermen are right back in action on Tuesday at home against Salem (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
MARBLEHEAD 16, GLOUCESTER 6
The Fishermen drop to 5-7 with Monday's road loss to one of the elite teams in the NEC.
Ella Costa's five goals led the way with Skye Berry scoring a goal and Abby Lowthers notching an assist. The team hosts Winthrop on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).