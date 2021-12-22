Boys Basketball
GLOUCESTER 66 WINTHROP 43
The Fishermen (1-3) picked up their first win of the season, breaking open a close game at halftime with a dominant second half performance.
Zach Oliver powered the Gloucester offense with 23 points, Byron Thomas also scored in double-figures with 16. Jack Patten led the offense well at point guard, Avery Emerson provided a spark off the bench when Gloucester got into a little bit of foul trouble.
The Fishermen to action on Monday in the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament at the Smith Field House against Manchester Essex (4 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
ROCKPORT 42 INNOVATION CHARTER 25
The Vikings move to 4-1 on the season with Wednesday’s home win thanks to a 15-2 edge in the fourth quarter, breaking open a tight game in what head coach Mike Wilson called the team’s “best stretch of hoop this season.”
Kylie Schrock led the way with 27 points. Anita Magee had seven points and seven rebounds while Ali George had 10 rebounds to go along with two points.
Rockport returns to action on Tuesday, January 4 at home against Essex Tech (5:30 p.m.).