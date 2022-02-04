Boys Basketball
SALEM 61 GLOUCESTER 57
The Fishermen gave the Witches, a team they lost to by over 30 points earlier in the season, all they could handle on Thursday night but fall to 5-10 on the season.
Gloucester had three players in double figures with Nate Montagnino's 18 leading the way. Zach Oliver had 17 points and Byron Thomas 12.
The Fishermen host Walpole on Sunday at the Smith Field House (11 a.m.).
Girls Basketball
GEORGETOWN 56 ROCKPORT 35
The Royals broke open a six-point game at halftime with a big second half. Rockport (7-7) was led by Kylie Schrock's 33 points.
The Vikings return to action Saturday at Mt. Alvernia (11:30 a.m.).