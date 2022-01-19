Boys Hockey
GLOUCESTER 8 TRITON 3 The Fishermen trailed 3-1 at one point in Wednesday’s road game and then finished off the game with seven unanswered goals to move to 8-2 on the season with their second straight victory.
Joseph Orlando notched what turned out to be the game-winning-goal, knocking home a rebound to make it 4-3 in the second period. Emerson Marshall had four goals and two assists to lead the Gloucester charge with Jack Costanzo finding the back of the net twice times and notching three assists. Brett Cunningham had two helpers while Colby Jewell had a goal and an assist and Drew White had an assist.
The Fishermen return to action on Saturday at home against Danvers (6 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MASCONOMET 55 GLOUCESTER 45 The Fishermen fall to 4-6 on the year with their third straight loss. The team is back in action on Friday at Beverly (7 p.m.), the first place team in the NEC with an unbeaten record in conference play.
Swimming
MARBLEHEAD 94 GLOUCESTER 79 The Fishermen dropped a competitive meet to one of the Northeastern Conference’s best programs.
Gloucester was led by a sweep in the 50 freestyle with Elijah Sarrouf picking up the win, Seamus Buckley finishing second and Sean Buckley third. Willow Barry and Sarah Fernandes finished one-two respectively in the 200 individual medley. Jakob Parpart won the 500 freestyle while Ais Cook and Ari Priest led Gloucester to a win in the dive portion of the meet.
The Fishermen are back in action on Tuesday at home against Danvers (7:45 p.m.).