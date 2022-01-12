Boys Hockey
WINTHROP 3 GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen fall to 6-2 with their second straight loss after opening up the season with six straight victories.
Winthrop (2-3) opened up a 2-0 lead after one and extended it to 3-0 early in the second, shutting down Gloucester's offense to its lowest goal scoring total of the season. Jack Costanzo scored the Gloucester goal on the power play with assists from Brett Cunningham and Emerson Marshall.
The Fishermen will be looking to get back on the winning track on Saturday at Saugus (7:50 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
TRITON 49 MANCHESTER ESSEX 37
The Hornets fall to 0-6 with Tuesday's road loss.
Mercedes O'Neil led Manchester Essex with 15 points including three three-pointers. Calista Lai chipped in 11.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Friday at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.).