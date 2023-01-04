Boys Basketball
GLOUCESTER 51, MASCONOMET 43
The Fishermen move to 4-1 with Tuesday’s win in a defensive battle at GHS.
Nate Montagnino led the way for the Fishermen with 18 points, Adam Borowick had 17 and Charlie Amero nine.
Gloucester returns to action on Friday at Winthrop (7 p.m.).
Boys Hockey
GLOUCESTER 7, BEVERLY 1
The Fishermen improve to 3-4 with Wednesday’s road win over the Panthers.
Nick White and Chris Karvelas led the way for the Fishermen with two goals each. Colby Jewell, Derek Ellms and Giacomo Martell had a goal each while Charlie Terelak had two assists and Riley De Haan picked up the win in goal.
Gloucester returns to action on Saturday at Masconomet (5:20 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
ROCKPORT 29, PIONEER CHARTER 24
The Vikings get back to .500 at 3-3 with Tuesday’s win.
Adrianna LoGuidice led the way for the Vikings with 15 points, Anita Magee had five while Addie Gardner played well at point guard on both ends of the floor.
Rockport travels to Mystic Valley on Friday