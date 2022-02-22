Boys Basketball
GLOUCESTER 73 BISHOP FENWICK 69
The Fishermen finish up the regular season at 7-13 with a big win over Bishop Fenwick in the consolation game of the IAABO Holiday Tournament at Marblehead HS.
Zach Oliver got an All Tournament team nod with 23 points in the win.
Gloucester now waits for the MIAA State Tournament pairings to be released this weekend. The Fishermen are currently No. 26 in Division 3 but they could move up with Monday's win of a Crusaders team that was ranked No. 10 in Division 3.