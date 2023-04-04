Boys Lacrosse LYNNFIELD 19, GLOUCESTER 3
The Fishermen (0-1) opened up the season with a loss to a standout Lynnfield team on Monday at Newell Stadium.
Frank DeSisto led the Gloucester offense. The team is back in action on Thursday at Salem for its NEC opener (4:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 11, BISHOP FENWICK 7
The Hornets (1-0) opened up the season with an impressive win over a higher division opponent on Monday at Hyland Field.
Manchester Essex put on the defense clamps in the second half to hold the visiting Crusaders to just two goals in the final two quarters.
The team returns to the field on Monday at Amesbury for its Cape Ann League opener (4 p.m.).
Boys Tennis GLOUCESTER 5, ST. MARY’S 0
The Fishermen opened up the season in impressive fashion on Tuesday, opening up regular season play on the new GHS tennis courts with a shutout win.
A singles sweep led the way with wins from Andry Payano Sosa at the No. 1 spot, Anders Littman at the No. 2 spot and Luke McElhenny at No. 3.
The team is back in action on Wednesday against North Andover back at GHS (4:30 p.m.).
Softball MANCHESTER ESSEX 21, CRISTO REY 0
The Hornets (1-0) picked up a dominant win in their first game since 2019.
Abby Aiello led the offense going 4-for-5 with two triples and six RBIs. Lucy Parmalee and Sydney Hemme had three hits, Samantha Brigham had two doubles and drove in two runs while Anna Gardner and Aiello combined for the shutout on the mound.
Manchester Essex is right back in action on Wednesday at home against Rockport (4 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse MANCHESTER ESSEX 7, MARBLEHEAD 5
The Hornets move to 2-0 with Monday’s road win, their second straight win over a higher division opponent to open the season.
Manchester Essex is back on the field on Wednesday for another tough non-league contest at Masconomet (4 p.m.).
LYNNFIELD 12, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen (0-1) ran into a tough Pioneers squad on the road in Monday’s season opener.
Ella Costa had the Gloucester goal, Ella Zindle played well in goal with 12 saves.
Gloucester hosts Notre Dame Academy on Wednesday (6:15 p.m.).