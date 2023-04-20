Boys Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 9, PEABODY 6
The Fishermen move to 2-4 with a big road win over a NEC Dunn opponent.
Gloucester went up 8-1 in the third and held off a late Peabody charge for the win. Colby Jewell had five goals to lead the way. Brett Cunningham, James Sanfilippo and Evan Anderson had a goal and an assist each with Jackson Low scoring a goal.
Frank DeSisto had a good game on ground balls and Ethan Mahoney had 12 saves in goal.
The Fishermen host Salem on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
PEABODY 14, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen (3-4) ran into one of the NEC’s best on the road Thursday.
Jordan Macchi scored the Gloucester goal. The team is back in action on Monday at Salem (4:30 p.m.).