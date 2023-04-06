Boys Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 14, SALEM 2
The Fishermen move to 1-1 with a dominant win on the road Thursday in their Northeastern Conference opener.
Gloucester moved the ball well all game with 11 of 14 goals coming off of assists.
Colby Jewell had three goals to lead the way. Charlie Terelak had two goals and three assists, Evan Anderson two goals and two assists and Jackson Low. Caleb DeCoste, Brady Sullivan and Lucas Howell all scored their first varsity goals while Frank DeSisto and Brett Cunningham each had two assists.
The Fishermen are back in action next Thursday at Danvers (4:30 p.m.).
Softball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 17, ROCKPORT 5
The Hornets moved to 2-0 with Wednesday’s home win.
Penelope Riggs went 3-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBIs. Anna Gardner went 4-for-4 and scored four times and Morgan Laspesa had two hits and drove in a run.
Boys TennisROCKPORT 5, AMESBURY 0
The Vikings won their season opener in impressive fashion on Wednesday.
Wins came from Ed Merz at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-0), Alex Norris at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0), Cash Eck at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0), the No. 1 doubles tandem of Eli Tranos and Hunter Brown (6-4, 6-4) and the No. 2 doubles team of Zach Simmons and Gavin Doyle (6-0, 6-1).
Rockport hosts Gloucester on Friday (3:30 p.m.).
MASCONOMET 3, MANCHESTER ESSEX 2
The Hornets (1-1) dropped a tight one in non-league action on Thursday
Manchester Essex wins came from Jack Cummins at No. 1 singles and Charlie Virden at No. 2 singles.
The team travels to Swampscott on Monday (4 p.m.).