Boys Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 22, SALEM 0
The Fishermen picked up a dominant win on the road in Thursday’s season opener, the first win for debuting head coach Geoff Kennedy.
P.J. Zappa had five goals for Gloucester. Brett Cunningham was the point leader on the day with three goals and five assists while Evan Anderson had four goals and an assist, Robbie Schuster three goals and two assists and Jackson Low two goals and an assist. Tristen Mitchell, Brady Lattanzi, Jacob Andrews and defenseman Keith Horne all notched their first varsity goals. Cooper Hedges also had a goal while James Sanfilippo and Frank DeSisto had two assists each.
The Fishermen are back in action on Saturday in their home opener against Hamilton-Wenham (10 a.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 12, SALEM 0
The Fishermen stay hot on the season, moving to 4-0 with the shutout win.
Sophia Costa led the charge with four goals and an assist. Ella Costa had two goals and three assist with Brooke McNiff and Nicole Gardner each adding two goals. Faith Brown, Abby Lowthers, Mia Meyran, Emma Smith and Zoe Hedges all had a goal.
Gloucester returns to action on Monday at Swampscott (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5, IPSWICH 0
The Hornets (1-1) broke into the win column on Thursday with a shutout at home.
Manchester Essex wins came from John Pope at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), Jack Cummins at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-0), Roemer DeWidt at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-1), the No. 1 doubles tandem of Owen Bappe and Remsen Demeo (6-1, 7-6) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Nick MacFarland and Charlie Virden (6-2, 6-1).
The Hornets travel to Rockport on Monday (3:30 p.m.).