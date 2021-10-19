Boys Soccer

GLOUCESTER 3 SWAMPSCOTT 2

The Fishermen (9-2-1) were in deep trouble on the road Monday, trailing 2-0 with seven minutes to go before scoring three times to pick up the win.

Aiden Almeida got Gloucester on the board and scored on a deflection at the top of the box to make it 2-1. Geremy Palacios tied the score two minutes later when he stole a pass from a defender and shot it far post. Andrew Coelho notched the game winner with two minutes left, heading in a corner kick off the foot of Almeida to make it 3-2.

“We were able to defend well enough to steal the win,” Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. “It was a thriller.”

Gloucester hosts Winthrop on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.).

Girls Soccer

SWAMPSCOTT 6 GLOUCESTER 1

The Fishermen (3-9-1) had trouble with a strong Northeastern Conference program at home on Monday.

Grace Boucher had the Gloucester goal. The team travels to Winthrop on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.).

Field Hockey

MANCHESTER ESSEX 4 HAMILTON-WENHAM 0

The Hornets dominated Monday’s home game. Torrin Kirk had a goal in the win.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you