Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 4, SALEM 0
The Fishermen broke the game open in the second half with all four of their goals for a season opening shutout victory.
Gino Triopli had a hat trick to pace the Gloucester offense with Dom Paone assisting on all three goals. Wesdra DaSilva added Gloucester’s fourth goal with an assist from Dylan Smith. The Fishermen also played well defensively led by Leo Vitale, Brendan Anderton and Ben Watts. Yuniel Sanchez controlled play in the midfield.
The Fishermen return to action on Friday at home against Saugus (4:30 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 2, AMESBURY 0
The Vikings opened up the 2022 season with a shutout win on the road against a CAL Baker rival.
Owen Aiello and Atticus Anderson had the Rockport goals with Alejando Jimenez assisting on Anderson’s tally. Simon Dixon played shut down defense and Zakarya Bouafi recorded the win in his first varsity start.
Rockport is back in action on Monday at Hamilton-Wenham (4 p.m.).
HAMILTON-WENHAM 3,
MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets fall to 0-2 on the season with Thursday’s CAL Baker defeat at home. The team is back in action on Tuesday at home against Amesbury (4 p.m.).
FIELD HOCKEY
GLOUCESTER 10, SAUGUS 0
The Fishermen opened up the season with a dominant win on the road Thursday.
Abby Lowthers had three goals and two assists to lead the offense while Anna Cinelli had a hat trick of her own and an assist. Ella Costa had a pair of goals, Lexi Carollo a goal and an assist, Aria Caputo two assists and Ari Scola a goal in the win.
Gloucester is right back in action on Friday at Malden Catholic (4 p.m.).
Golf
GLOUCESTER 47.5, MASCONOMET 24.5
The Fishermen rolled to a win at Bass Rocks on Thursday to move to 2-1 on the season.
Jack Delaney, Nick White, Joseph Orlando, Chase Sargent and Brayden Francis all had individual wins. Gloucester is back in action on Monday at Beverly (4 p.m.).