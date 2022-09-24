Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 6, PENTUCKET 0
The Fishermen move to 7-1 with a shutout win at home on Friday.
Gino Tripoli had two goals and two assists to lead Gloucester while Geremy Palacios had two goals and an assist. Kayky Barbosa and Cole Ciolino had a goal with Stefano Numerosi and Gunner Alves combining for the shutout in goal.
The Fishermen travel to Malden on Monday (4:15 p.m.)
ROCKPORT 2, MANCHESTER ESSEX 2
The Vikings (3-2-1) and Hornets (2-3-1) battled to a draw on Friday night at Ryan Curley Field.
Ed Merz scored both Rockport goals while Sam Bothwell did the scoring for Manchester Essex. Tim Patrick, Owen Aiello and Riley Blanchard played well offensively for Rockport with Michael Murphy leading the defense.
Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 3, BEVERLY 1
The Fishermen move to 7-1 with their second win over a strong NEC opponent in as many days.
Ella Costa scored twice to lead the Gloucester offense, her second coming on a penalty stroke. Anna Cinelli had a goal, Siri Hale and Lily Pregent each had an assist.
Gloucester travels to Danvers on Tuesday (5:30 p.m.).