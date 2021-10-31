Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 2 DANVERS 1
The Fishermen advance to the Division 3 State Tournament with a record of 14-2-2 and will be hosting an opening round game at Newell Stadium later this week.
Andrew Coelho scored both Gloucester goals in the second half to give him 26 for the season, tying the program’s single season record set by Anthony Suazo in 2019. Goal keeper Max Sperry notched an assist on Coelho’s first goal, which came off of a punt. The second came on a through ball from Geremy Palacios.
Danvers, which came in needing a point to qualify for the state tournament, came out strong and led 1-0 at the half, but Gloucester got stronger as the game went on.
State Tournament brackets are set to be released on Tuesday.
ROCKPORT 3 IPSWICH 1
HAMILTON-WENHAM 5 ROCKPORT
The Vikings notched their fifth win of the season on Friday before falling to the CAL Baker co-champs on Sunday to finish up the season..
Colby Kelly scored twice for the Vikings in Friday’s win with Benan Murdock also finding the back of the net. Sam Finer made eight saves in goal, Nick Nocella and Ed Merz played well in the midfield.
Field Hockey
DANVERS 3 GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen (7-9-1) dropped their fifth in a row but are still heading to the Division 3 State Tournament next week.
IPSWICH 2 ROCKPORT 0
HAMILTON-WENHAM 6 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings lost on Friday afternoon but played what head coach Mary Ryan called their best game of the season before falling on the road in Sunday’s season finale. Rockport moved the ball well and competed hard against an Ipswich team that won the Cape Ann League Baker Division.
Caitlin Moran made 13 saves in goal. Sydney Bouchie and Addy Gardner played well in the midfield with Olivia Hobbs and Amelia Lucas playing well at forward.