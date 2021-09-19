Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 11 ROCKPORT 1
The Fishermen saw 11 different players find the score sheet in a rout of Rockport on the road Saturday.
"We got a complete team win today," said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto, whose team moves to 3-0 on the season.
The Fishermen broke out to a 5-0 lead in the opening 30 minutes and never looked back thanks to superior play in the midfield, which led to constant scoring chances.
Andrew Coelho led the way for Gloucester with three goals and two assists. Ben Watts had two goals and an assist with Gino Tripoli chipping in two goals. Coelho and Tripoli combined to score the first four goals of the afternoon.
Gloucester also got goals from Jack Patten, Geremy Palacios, Keith Horne and Neville Clancy.
Rockport's goal came from Braydon Wall late in the first half.
The Vikings (1-2) are right back in action on Monday at home against Triton (6 p.m.). Gloucester travels to Winthrop on Tuesday (6 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
MARBLEHEAD 2 GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen played extremely well against a tough Marblehead squad on the road Friday, leading late into the second half until the Magicians scored twice to win it.
Ava Paone had the Gloucester goal, Maggie Sperry played well in goal.
BILLERICA 3 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets (1-5) played well despite the loss, holding Billerica, a Division 2 school to no second half goals.
Manchester Essex, which is a Division 4 program, saw a strong performance from Madi Cook in goal (7 saves) and Amelia Donnellan-Valade on defense against a high powered Billerica attack.
The Hornets travel to Newburyport on Monday (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
MANCHESTER ESSEX 2 DANVERS 0
The Hornets (2-2) picked up a big non-league win on Saturday. Paige Garlitz had a shutout in goal.
Manchester Essex is back in action on Tuesday at home against Newburyport (4 p.m.).