Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 6 DANVERS 2
The Fishermen continue their hot start to the season, moving to 3-0 with a win in Northeastern Conference crossover action.
Geremy Palacios had a hat trick to pace the Gloucester attack. Gino Tripoli added two goals to give him seven on the season. Leo Vitali, Ben Watts and Brendan Anderton led a strong Gloucester defense with Kayky Barbosa, Cole Ciolino and Domnic Paone powering the midfield.
The Fishermen are on the road Wednesday against Swampscott (4:30 p.m.).
Golf
ROCKPORT 130 AMESBURY 77
The Vikings move to 3-2 on Monday at Rockport Golf Club with their third straight victory.
Brooks Slingluff led all scorers with 26 points. Jameson Colbert and Sam Kesterson had 24 points each, Kesterson came inches away from an ace on the par 3 7th hole on his way to a birdie. Ty Bouchie also had a good day for Rockport with 23 points.
The Vikings host Georgetown on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
GEORGETOWN 3 ROCKPORT 0
The Royals scored twice in the first quarter to jump out to an early lead. Despite the loss, Rockport (0-3) turned in a solid performance and pieced things together in the second half with improved play on both ends.
Amelia Lucas and Sydney Bouchie played well in the midfield while Natalie Lamond played well in the back. Julia Sekercan and Cecilia Chadbourne also played well for the Vikings, who return to action on Wednesday at home against Lynnfield (4 p.m.).