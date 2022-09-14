Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 5, SWAMPSCOTT 0
The Fishermen picked up another dominant win on Wednesday, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Geremy Palacios led the Gloucester attack with three goals and an assist. Gino Tripoli had a pair of goals while Kayky Barbosa had three assists and Brendan Anderton an assist.
The Fishermen travel to Marblehead on Saturday morning (10 a.m.) for a big NEC crossover game.
Cross Country
HAMILTON-WENHAM 25, MANCHESTER ESSEX 30 (Boys)
MANCHESTER ESSEX 15, HAMILTON-WENHAM 50 (Girls)
The Hornets split with the Generals in Wednesday’s season opening meet with the boys getting edged out and the girls winning via forfeit.
Finn O’Hara picked up the win for the Hornets boys. Lassen Ando, Sabine Cooper, Whitney Turner and Stella Straub all had good races for the girls, finishing within 17 seconds of each other.
Both Manchester Essex squads are back in action next Wednesday against Amesbury at Ravenswood Park (3:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
LYNNFIELD 1, ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (0-4) played well against a perennial CAL Kinney power, taking it down to the wire.
Caitlin Morin had 14 saves in goal to keep Rockport in it until the end. Sydney Bouchie, Amelia Lucas and Addie Gardner played well in the midfield with Julia Sekercan playing well on the forward line.
The Vikings return to action on Friday at home against Northeast Tech (5 p.m.).