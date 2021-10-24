Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 1 WAYLAND 0
The Fishermen move to 12-2-1 with their seventh straight victory, third straight via shutout.
Andrew Coelho had the Gloucester goal while Max Sperry picked up his eighth shutout of the season in goal. Jack Patten and Aiden Almeida also played well for the Fishermen, who return to action on Monday at home against Marblehead (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
IPSWICH 5 GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen drop to 3-11-1 with Saturday's road loss.
Morgan Pennimpede had the Gloucester goal on a great individual play, converting a direct kick from 40-yards out.
Gloucester travels to Malden on Monday (4 p.m.).