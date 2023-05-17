Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 4, SWAMPSCOTT 1
Gloucester head boys tennis coach Derek Geary has been quick to credit his squad's improvements over the season, but the last thing the team needed to achieve to take their game to the next level was a win over one of the perennial elites of the NEC. On Wednesday at GHS, the Fishermen officially took that step with an impressive victory over Swampscott.
The Fishermen, who move to 12-4 with the win, took down the Big Blue for the first time since 2002 in Wednesday's win, a win that should boost the Fishermen's postseason standing and increase their chances of hosting an opening round match in the Division 3 State Tournament.
Gloucester got the win by sweeping the singles matches with Andry Payano Sosa winning at the No. 1 spot, Anders Littman at the No. 2 spot and Luke McElhenny at the No. 3 spot. Cam Widtfeldt and Cole Ciolino also turned in a stellar performance with a win at No. 2 doubles.
"This was certainly our biggest regular season win since (the last win over Swampscott)," Geary said. "We swept singles which is unbelievable against a team like Swampscott and Andry was incredible today."
Gloucester is right back in action on Thursday with Masco visiting GHS for the first match under the lights on the refurbished courts (6 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 3, BEVERLY 2
The Vikings (6-7) squeaked out a nail-biter on Wednesday with three of five matches going to three sets.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Zach Simmons and Fisher Doyle picked up the deciding point with a three set win (6-4, 4-6, 10-4). Ed Merz also had an impressive, three-set win at No. 1 doubles (3-6, 6-1, 6-0) while Cash Eck won at No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-3).
Rockport travels to Pentucket on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).
HAMILTON-WENHAM 4, MANCHESTER ESSEX 1
The Hornets (11-5) hung tough against a Generals squad that clinched the CAL Baker with the win on Wednesday.
Charlie Virden got the Manchester Essex win at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-2) but the entire lineup played well in a match that was much more competitive than the final score shows.
Manchester Essex travels to Lynnfield on Friday (3:30 p.m.).
Softball
GLOUCESTER 7, BEVERLY 1
The Fishermen move to 11-5 and continued their hot streak, now winners of nine of their last 10 games.
Ashlee Aiello got the win with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work while chipping in two hits and driving in three runs at the plate. Cam Carroll had two hits and scored twice while Serina Russo had a big pinch hit knock to help open up the game late. Tasara Frontiero and Julia Carrancho played well defensively in the outfield as both turned in multiple big catches.
Gloucester hosts Peabody on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
GEORGETOWN 18, ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (2-13) got doubles from Karlee Lorden and Sophia Lucido in Wednesday's CAL Baker contest.
Rockport has the best team in the CAL, Triton up next on Thursday at Rockport High School (4 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 8, SAUGUS 6
The Fishermen move to 7-9 with Wednesday's road win.
Ella Costa led the way with five goals and an assist, Skye Berry had a goal and an assist, Anna Cinelli and Anna Hafey had a goal and Abby Lowthers two assists.
Gloucester hosts Beverly on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).