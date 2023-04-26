Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 4, BEVERLY 1 The Fishermen move to 7-2 with what head coach Derek Geary called their best performance of the season, taking down a Northeastern Conference Dunn Division power.
Gloucester wins came from Andry Payano Sosa at No. 1 singles (7-6, 6-1), Anders Littman at No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-3), Drew White and Domenic Paone at No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-4) and Noah Willett and Cam Widtfeldt at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-2).
The Fishermen are right back in action on Thursday at Swampscott (4:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4, NEWBURYPORT 1
The Hornets improve to 5-2 on the year with Wednesday’s win.
Victories came from Jack Cummins at No. 1 singles, Charlie Virden at No. 2 singles, Finn Straub at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Jack Lawler and Finn Birkeland.
The team travels to Amesbury on Thursday (4 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
NEWBURYPORT 4, MANCHESTER ESSEX 1 The Hornets fall to 4-2 with the loss on the road to the defending CAL Kinney champs.
Grayson Crocker got the win at No. 3 singles. Manchester Essex is back in action on Thursday at home against Amesbury (4 p.m.).