Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 3 MASCONOMET 2
The Fishermen (1-0) opened up the season at home with an impressive victory over a quality opponent
Gloucester wins came from Anders Littman at No. 2 singles (6-0, 4-6, 6-0), Luke McElhenny at No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-2) and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Drew White and Cam Widtfeldt (6-2, 6-7, 6-1).
"Tremendous opener for us," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "Anders picked up from last season as our most tenacious competitor. Luke had an eye opening win and Drew and Cam made great third set adjustments."
Gloucester is back in action on Wednesday at Beverly (4 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 9 SAUGUS 3
The Fishermen move to 2-0 on the season with Monday's road win. Gloucester broke out to an early 5-0 lead and never looked back.
Ella Costa ha two goals and two assists to lead the way with Brooke McNiff scoring twice with two assists. Sophi Costa and Zoe Hedges had a goal and two assists each, Elle Fleming a goal and an assist and a goal from Faith Brown and Kaelyn Battle. Ella Zindle had 16 saves in goal.
Gloucester is right back in action on Wednesday at Medford (4:30 p.m.).
Softball
ST. MARY'S 9 GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen (0-1) ran into a tough opponent in Monday's season opener as Spartans pitcher Lily Newhall shut them down with nine strikeouts and no walks on four hits in a complete game effort.
Riley Thibodeau had two hits and Gloucester's run scored, which came on a Natalie Aiello sacrifice bunt.
Gloucester hosts Marblehead on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.).