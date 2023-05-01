Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 5, SALEM 0
The Fishermen move to 8-2 on the season with the shutout victory at GHS.
Gloucester wins came from Noah Poulin (6-1, 6-0), Anders Littman (6-0, 6-0) and Drew White (6-0, 6-0) in singles action. Luke McElhenny and Cam Widfeldt won at No. 1 doubles and Noah Willett and Julian Nixon won at No. 2 doubles, both 6-0, 6-0.
The Fishermen are back in action on Wednesday at Marblehead (4 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
GLOUCESTER 5, SALEM 0
Gloucester moves to 2-6 with Monday's shutout win on the road.
Fishermen victories came from Sophia Picano at No. 1 singles, Grace Tierney at No. 2 singles, Maggie Sperry at No. 3 singles, Emily Gossum and Marisa Vincent at No. 1 doubles and Kiara O'Brien and Erin McCarthy at No. 2 doubles.
Gloucester hosts Marblehead on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
PEABODY 8, GLOUCESTER 6
The Tanners avenged an early season loss to the Fishermen (3-7) in a tight game in Peabody.
Evan Anderson had two goals and two assists to lead the offense with Colby Jewell scoring twice. Evan Anderson made 21 saves in goal, keeping Gloucester in it all afternoon while also notching an assist.
The Fishermen host Swampscott on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).