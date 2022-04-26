Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 5, DANVERS 0
The Fishermen remain unbeaten on the year at 5-0 with Monday’s win.
Gloucester wins came from Anders Littman at No. 1 singles, Andry Payano-Sosa at No. 3 singles, Luke McElhenny at No. 3 singles, Cam Widtfeldt and Cole Ciolino at No 1 doubles and Nate Oaks and Elijah Sarrouf at No. 2 doubles.
Gloucester’s match against Winthrop on Tuesday was postponed due to rain, the team will be back in action on Friday at home against Beverly (4 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
SALEM 2, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen fall to 4-7 as they had trouble scoring against a Salem team they beat handily early this season. Salem took a 2-1 lead late in the first half and the teams played to a scoreless second.
Abby Lowthers had the Gloucester goal with Anna Cinelli on the assist.
Gloucester is back in action on Wednesday at home against Masconomet (4:30 p.m.).