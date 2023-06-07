Boys Tennis
APPONEQUET 3, GLOUCESTER 2
The No. 11 Fishermen were dealt a tough break, having to drive the two-plus hours to No. 6 Apponequet in Lakeville for the second day in a row after play was postponed due to weather on Tuesday afternoon. The Fishermen finish up the regular season at 15-6, their highest win total since 2002.
Gloucester wins came from Drew White at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1) and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Luke McElhenny and Domenic Paone (6-2, 6-1).
WESTON 5, MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The No. 8 Hornets finish up at 14-8 with a loss on the road to undefeated top seed and defending Div. 4 state champs in the Division 4 Quarterfinals.
Softball
NORTON 2, GLOUCESTER 1
The 13th-seeded Fishermen dropped a nail-biter to the No. 4 seed on the road Wednesday in the Division 3 Round of 16. Gloucester finishes up the season at 13-8.
Ashlee Aiello pitched a great game, going the distance and allowing one earned run. Jenna Connelly and Aiello had hits for Gloucester with Laila Ciaramitaro scoring the run in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 1-1.
Norton scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a wild pitch then got out of the top of the seventh after Gloucester put the tying run on base.
Girls Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4, WAREHAM 1
The second-seeded Hornets (14-5) took care of business against the No. 18 seed on Wednesday at Endicott College.
Hornets wins came from Calista Lai at No. 2 singles, Grayson Crocker at No. 3 singles, Emery Weber-Provost and Sophie Zaolsh at No. 1 doubles and Sienna Crocker and Grace Scarbrough at No. 2 doubles.
With the win the Hornets will host No. 10 Hopedale (16-5) in the Quarterfinals (date, time and TBA).
Boys Lacrosse
LYNNFIELD 10, MANCHESTER ESSEX 6
The No. 10 Hornets finish up at 15-5 with a hard-fought loss on the road to their CAL rival and No. 7 seed.