Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 5 WINTHROP 0
The Fishermen improve to 10-3 on the season with Monday's road win. With the win, Gloucester is 5-0 in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division, clinching the conference championship for the second season in a row. The team, however, has shown big time improvements in 2022, more than doubling its win total from last season with four regular season matches to go.
Gloucester dominated Monday's match with all five matches decided in straight sets.
Wins came from Anders Litttman at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-1), Andry Payano Sosa at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1), Luke McElhenny at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-4), Cam Widtfeldt and Drew White at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-0), and Dom Paone and Noah Willett at No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-1).
Softball
GLOUCESTER 4 MASCONOMET 3
The Fishermen (11-4) run their win streak up to six games with Monday's home win, sweeping the season series with Masco.
Cam Carroll picked up the win, allowing four hits and striking out seven in a complete game. Natalie Aiello had two hits and scored twice, Riley Thibodeau was on base three times on a hit and two walks, scoring two runs.
Gloucester had a big day in the field, cutting down two runners at the plate with strong relay throws from the outfield.
The team is right back in action on Tuesday at home against North Reading (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
DANVERS 13 GLOUCESTER 2
Gloucester falls to 5-11 with the loss in a game where it played really well in the first half, trailing 1-0 until late in the frame before the Falcons pulled away in the second half.
Ella Costa and Abby Lowthers had the Gloucester goals, Ella Zindle had 15 saves in net.
The Fishermen travel to Peabody on Thursday (6 p.m.).