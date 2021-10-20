Cross Country
PEABODY 19 GLOUCESTER 42 (BOYS)
The Fishermen (3-3) competed well against one of the Northeastern Conference’s top programs.
Nick Poulin led the way with a second place finish (16:54) followed by Colby Rochford in seventh (18:19) and Kyle Clifford in ninth (18:59). Peabody took the victory with seven of the top 10 finishers.
PEABODY 19 GLOUCESTER 42 (GIRLS)
Gloucester (2-4) performed well with personal best times all around the starting lineup, but the Tanners are one of the NEC’s elite.
Clara Emerson was Gloucester top finisher, placing second (20:44). Faith Castellucci was seventh (22:08) and Grace Tierney in 10th (25:23).
The Gloucester boys and girls return to action Saturday, October 30 in the Northeastern Conference meet at Stage Fort Park (10 a.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 28 LYNNFIELD 29 (BOYS)
The Hornets finish up the regular season at 3-2 with Wednesday’s win. Finn O’Hara won the race with a time of 16:49 and finishes the season undefeated in dual meet action. Other Hornets scorers were Charlie Lations (5th), Logan Cooper (6th) and Nate Gardner (12th).
LYNNFIELD 16 MANCHESTER ESSEX 47
The Hornets finish up at 2-3 after Wednesday’s regular season finale. Lassen Ando finished fifth to lead the team.
The Hornets boys and girls are in action this weekend at the Dick Atkinson Invitational in Westfield.
Girls Soccer
HAMILTON-WENHAM 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 1
The Hornets (2-12-1) played well against the CAL Baker leaders but fell a goal short.
Sarah Baker had the Manchester Essex goal, Madi Cook had nine saves in net. The team returns to action on Thursday at home against Lynnfield (7 p.m.).
WINTHROP 5 GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen (3-10-1) dropped a NEC South meeting on the road Wednesday to split the season series with the Vikings.
Skye Ciolino scored the Gloucester goal with Sophia Picano picking up the assist.
Gloucester travels to Ipswich on Saturday (10 a.m.).