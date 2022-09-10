Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 5 MALDEN CATHOLIC 0
The Fishermen move to 2-0 with Friday's road win.
Ari Scola had a hat trick to power the Gloucester offense and get them out to an early edge with the first two goals of the game. Ella Costa and Abby Lowthers had a goal and an assist each, Anna Cinelli had two assists and Aria Captuo an assist in the win.
Gloucester is back in action on Tuesday at Newell Stadium against defending Northeastern Conference champ Masconomet (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 3 SAUGUS 1
The Fishermen move to 2-0 with the win in Friday's home opener, both wins coming against NEC Lynch Division opposition.
Gino Tripoli's two goal powered the Gloucester offense.
The Fishermen travel to Danvers on Monday (6:30 p.m.).
Golf
ROCKPORT 103 IPSWICH 94
The Vikings move to 2-2 with Thursday's win, their second in a row, at Rockport Golf Club.
Ty Bouchie led Rockport and all scorers with 22 points. Jameson Colbert had 20 and Sam Kesterson 19.
The Vikings host Amesbury on Monday (3:30 p.m.).