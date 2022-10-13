GLOUCESTER 2, MARBLEHEAD 0
The Fishermen stay red hot with Thursday’s win at Newell Stadium, moving to 11-1-2 on the season.
Abby Lowthers had a goal and an assist to lead the way. Lily Pregent had a goal and Ella Costa an assist while Keagan Jewell got the shutout in goal.
Gloucester returns to action on Monday at Peabody (4 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 2, AMESBURY 0
The Hornets move to 6-6-1 with a big CAL Baker win in a physical game on Thursday.
Becket Spencer headed in a Finn Lawler free kick for a 1-0 lead in the second half. Sam Bothwell then put in a corner kick directly for the second Manchester Essex goal. Charlie Virden was great in goal while Owen Olivier-Meehan played well on the back line.
The Hornets host Marblehead on Saturday (11 a.m.).