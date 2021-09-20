Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 3 PEABODY 0
The Fishermen move to 3-1 with their third shutout win of the season.
Ella Costa had two goals to pace the Gloucester offense. Ari Scola had a goal an Aria Caputo played well in the midfield on a rough, grass field.
Gloucester is back in action on Friday at home against Beverly (4:30 p.m.).
Golf
GLOUCESTER 66.5 SAUGUS 5.5
The Fishermen move to 4-0 on the season after dominating an undermanned Sachems squad on the road Monday. All eight golfers won their individual matches with Jack Costanzo and Drew White leading the way, each shooting 36.
The Fishermen host Salem on Tuesday (4 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
ROCKPORT 2 TRITON 1
The Vikings move to 2-2 and snap a two-game losing streak with Monday's home win over a Cape Ann League Kinney opponent.
Benan Murdock scored both Rockport goals. Ed Merz had an assist while Mike Nocella played well defensively.
The Vikings return to action on Wednesday at Manchester Essex (7 p.m.).
NEWBURYPORT 6 MANCHESTER ESSEX 1
The Hornets fall to 2-3 with the road loss to the defending CAL Kinney champs.
The team returns to action on Wednesday at home against Rockport (7 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
NEWBURYPORT 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets (1-6) gave the Clippers all they could handle as the game was scoreless going into the final two minutes of play. Newburyport scored twice in the final minutes, once on a penalty kick, to capture the win.
Madi Cook played well in net for Manchester Essex with 10 saves. Catrina Campbell played well at fullback and Sarah Baker had a good game in the midfield.
The Hornets are back in action on Wednesday at Rockport (6 p.m.).