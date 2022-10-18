Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 7, PEABODY 0
The Fishermen move to 12-1-2 on the season and are now unbeaten in their last 12 games (10-0-2).
Lilly Pregent had a hat trick to power the Gloucester offense. Anna Cinelli had two goals and two assists, Abby Lowthers and Ella Costa had a goal and two assists each while Ari Scola had an assist and Keagan Jewell the shutout in goal.
Gloucester is back in action on Wednesday at home against Beverly (4:30 p.m.).
AMESBURY 3, ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings (2-12) hung tough all afternoon with the score tied in the third before Amesbury pulled away in the fourth.
Sydney Bouchie had the Rockport goal with Julia Sekercan on the assist to tie the game early in the third. Amesbury scored with six seconds left in the third and then controlled the fourth for the win. Amelia Lucas, A.J. Johnson and Emily Hale all played well for Rockport, which returns to action on Thursday at North Reading (5 p.m.).