Field Hockey
Masconomet 5 Gloucester 1
The Fishermen (4-5-1) ran into the unbeaten Northeastern Conference leaders on Wednesday at Newell Stadium.
Lexi Carollo had the Gloucester goal with an assist from Ella Costa. The team is back in action on Monday at home against Malden (10 a.m.).
Cross Country
BEVERLY 22 GLOUCESTER 37 (BOYS)
The Fishermen fall to 2-2 with the loss on the road on Wednesday.
Nick Poulin led the way with a second place finish followed by Max Littman in fourth and Colby Rochford in 8th.
BEVERLY 16 GLOUCESTER 47 (GIRLS)
The Gloucester girls fall to 1-3 with the loss to the NEC North powerhouse.
Clara Emerson led the way with a fifth place finish, Faith Castellucci finished 10th.
The Gloucester boys and girls host Salem next Wednesday at Ravenswood Park (4 p.m.).
Golf
NORTH READING 142 ROCKPORT 132
The Vikings (6-6) dropped a tight one to a CAL Kinney power on Tuesday. Roy Gebhardt had 25 points for Rockport, Baxter Chmiel chipped in 20.
Rockport competes in the CAL Open on Thursday morning at Far Corner Golf Course (9 a.m.).
PENTUCKET 97 MANCHESTER ESSEX 73
The Hornets (1-9) got strong rounds from Lilly Brigham, Keegan Brooks, Mark Pollock and Matthew Graeter. The team will be competing in the Cape Ann League Open on Thursday morning.