Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 2 MARBLEHEAD 1
The Fishermen move to 6-5-1 with a big road win on Wednesday. The win was No. 100 for Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove, who has coached the Fishermen since the 2013 season. Under Riley Gove, who has coached along side her dad Don Riley for the last nine seasons and has put together a career record of 100-39-16, Gloucester has reached the tournament eight seasons in a row and is working towards a ninth straight appearance this season.
The Fishermen, who have now won three out of their last four games, trailed 1-0 at the half but got goals from Jenna Smith and Anna Cinelli in the second half to grab the win. Aria Caputo led a strong Gloucester defensive effort.
The Fishermen return home on Friday against Peabody (4 p.m.).
GEORGETOWN 4 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (1-11) were undermanned in Wednesday’s road game, playing with no subs thanks to a rash of injuries.
Sydney Bouchie and Addy Gardner played well in the midfield. Amelia Lucas and Lotus Marsh were strong on the forward line with Emily Hale and Alexandra Johnson playing well on defense.
Rockport plays the Royals again on Thursday, this time at Ryan Curley Field (3:45 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
MARBLEHEAD 6 GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen fall to 2-8-1 with Wednesday’s home loss.
Gloucester was on its heels all afternoon against a strong Marblehead attack. Maggie Sperry and Maggie Deckert combined to make 15 saves in goal. The team returns to action on Saturday morning at home against Dracut (10 a.m.).