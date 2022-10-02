Girls Soccer
GLOUCESTER 6 SALEM 0
The Fishermen move to 3-6 with Friday's road win and sweep the season series with the Witches.
Gloucester saw five different players find the back of the net with Taiya Mano's two goals leading the way. Skye Ciolino, Abby Stauffer, Ava Paone and Sophia Picano also had goals in the win while Maggie Sperry and Kyia Karvelas combined for the shutout in net.
Gloucester hosts Masconomet on Monday (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 1 SWAMPSCOTT 1
The Fishermen move to 7-1-1 after Friday's competitive draw on the road.
Ella Costa had the Gloucester goal with an assist from Lily Pregent. The team is back in action on Monday at Malden (4:30 p.m.).