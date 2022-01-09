Girls Hockey
BEVERLY 9 GLOUCESTER 2
The Fishermen (1-5) had trouble with one of the Northeast Hockey League's best teams on Saturday at Talbot Rink.
Keagan Jewell scored both Gloucester goals including a short handed bid. Ella Costa and Mya Jewell had assists.
Gloucester returns to action on Saturday at Winthrop (1:30 p.m.)
Swimming
GLOUCESTER 97 BEVERLY 83
The Fishermen move to 2-1 on the season with Thursday's home win.
Beverly may have landed more first place finishes, but Gloucester's depth led the way with a bunch of second and third place finishes.
Gloucester wins came from Elijah Sarrouf in the 50 freestyle, Willow Barry in the 200 individual medley, Jakob Parpart in the 500 freestyle and Ais Cook and Ari Priest in the dive. Notable second place finishes came from Seamus Buckley in the 50 freestyle and Sarah Fernandes in the 200 individual medley.
Gloucester hosts Peabody on Tuesday at the Cape Ann YMCA (7:45 p.m.).
Track
GLOUCESTER AND MANCHESTER ESSEX AT STATE FRESH./SOPH. MEET
The Fishermen and Hornet's underclassmen got the chance to compete at the sate level at the Reggie Lewis Center this weekend at the State Freshman/Sophomore Meet.
Gloucester's Leo Vitale was the top local finisher on the day with a third place finish in the shot put. Gloucester's Cameron Carroll took fourth in the shot put while Manchester Essex's Nate Gardner was fourth in the hurdles and his team's top finisher on the day. Gardner also finished eighth in the long jump.
For Gloucester, Skye Ciolino was sixth in the 600m, Colby Rochford seventh in the mile and the 4x400m relay team of Bryce Rochford, Cole Ciolino, Dylan Smith and Colby Rochford finished eighth. For Manchester Essex Sam Heanue ran a personal best in the 1,000m and competed in the shot put while Charlie Lations competed in the mile.