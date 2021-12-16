Girls Hockey
GLOUCESTER 3 MARBLEHEAD 1
The Fishermen (1-2) broke into the win column on the road Thursday, leading wire-to-wire.
Gloucester goals came from Abby Lowthers, Jenna Connelly and Elliana Parsons, Lowthers and Parsons also added an assist. Ella Costa had a pair of assists while Mya Jewell also had a helper. Defenseman Lexi Salah also had a strong game, moving the puck well and playing well in her own end. Kaydin Cusumano got her first varsity win in goal.
"The whole team played well together and communicated," Gloucester head coach Caitlyn Bernick said. "It was a team effort and a team win."
Track
MANCHESTER ESSEX 58 HAMILTON-WENHAM 34 (BOYS)
AMESBURY 67 MANCHESTER ESSEX 32
The Hornets move to 1-1 with a split in Wednesday's season opening Cape Ann League dual meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Nate Gardner broke the sophomore record in the hurdles with a personal best time of 10.14 and won the long jump against Hamilton-Wenham (14-feet-8). Logan Cooper won the mile against Hamilton-Wenham and finished second against Amesbury with a time of 5:16.82. Connor Morgan won the 300m against H-W and finished second against Amesbury (41.13) as did Tyler Cronin in the 600m (1:41.06). Jack Newton won both the 1,000m (2:57.02) and the high jump (5-feet-8) which matched a school record and qualifies him for the Division 5 State Meet. Charlie Lations won the 2-mile against Amesbury and was second against the Generals (11:39.88) while Sam Heanue won the shot put against Hamilton-Wenham (28-feet-10).
AMESBURY 54 MANCHESTER ESSEX 42 (GIRLS)
HAMILTON-WENHAM 59 MANCHESTER ESSEX 36
The Hornets (0-2) were swept in Wednesday's dual meet opener.
Maddy Curran led the way with a second place finish against both squads in the hurdles (12.10) and the shot put (21-feet-6). Amy Vytopilova won the 300m against Hamilton-Wenham and finished second against Amesbury with a time of 45.36, a personal record, while finishing third in the shot put (19-feet-6). Caroline McKinnon won the 600m (1:55:57), Caelie Patrick won the 1,000m (3:18.59) and Whitney Turner won the 2-mile (13:50.80).