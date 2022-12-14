Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.