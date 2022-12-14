MARBLEHEAD 2, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen fall to 0-3 in a close loss on Wednesday at Talbot Rink.
Keagan Jewell had the Gloucester goal, tying the score at 1-1 in the second period with Ari Scola on the assist.
The team returns to action on Saturday at Medford (3 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
GLOUCESTER 63, DANVERS 44
The Fishermen move to 2-0 with an impressive road win on Tuesday.
Nate Montagnino’s 16 points led the way for the victors. Brady Sullivan scored 14 and Adam Borowick 13 points.
The Fishermen are back in action on Friday at home against Swampscott (7 p.m.).
Wrestling
GLOUCESTER 42 READING 37
The Fishermen picked up an impressive home win in their first dual match of the season to improve to 3-1.
Wins came from Aiden DeCoste (106 pounds), Joe Allen (132), Jimmy Militello (145), Sam Rodriguez (152) and Jayden Toppan (285).
The team is back in action on Saturday at the Sons of Italy Tournament in Wilmington.
Boys Hockey
MARBLEHEAD 4, GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen had a tough night at the office on Wednesday, falling to 1-1 with the loss in their home opener.
The team will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when Franklin visits Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
ROCKPORT 33, PIONEER CHARTER 19
The Vikings move to 1-0 with Tuesday’s season opener on the road. It was only a four-point game heading into the fourth but the visitors dominated the final frame, 13-3 for the double-digit win.
Allie George led the way for Rockport with 11 points while Sophia Lucido chipped in 10 off the bench and Ava MacDowell had seven.
Rockport returns to action on Saturday at home against Mt. Alvernia (1 p.m.).
DANVERS 41, GLOUCESTER 38
The Fishermen move to 1-1 with a tight loss at home on Tuesday.
Lexi Carollo led the offense with 11 points, Jordan Purdue-DelTorchio had 10.
Gloucester travels to Swampscott on Friday (7 p.m.).