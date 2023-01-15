Girls Basketball
GLOUCESTER 40, BEVERLY 36
The Fishermen move to 4-7 with a big home win over a NEC Dunn Division team.
Lexi Carollo and Jordan Purdue-Del Torchio led the way with 13 points each.
Gloucester is back in action on Tuesday at home against Ipswich (6 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 55, GEORGETOWN 50
The Hornets move to 7-2 with a big CAL Baker win on the road Friday night to move into first place in the league.
Mackay Brooks led the offense with 11 points, Phileine DeWidt had 10 and Kendall Newton nine.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Monday at home against Triton (12:30 p.m.).
Wrestling
GLOUCESTER 48, LYNNFIELD 21
GLOUCESTER 57, HANOVER 23
The Fishermen picked up two wins at Lynnfield on Saturday including a big conference win over the host Pioneers to move to 4-1 in NEC/CAL action.
J.J. Figueroa-Mercado, Aiden DeCoste and Mike Toppan all had two wins via pin. Morgan Pennimpede, Joe Allen, Tyler Nicastro, Evan Mione, Jayden Toppan, Max Thomas and Nate Gonzalez all landed big wins with Gonzalez earning his first varsity pin.
The Fishermen travel to Marblehead on Wednesday in NEC action (6:30 p.m.).