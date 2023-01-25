Girls Basketball
GLOUCESTER 48, SALEM 22
The Fishermen move to 6-8 on the season with a dominant road win, their first win away from Gloucester this season, on Tuesday night.
Taiya Mano led the offensive charge with 17 points, Adelyn Richardson had 11 and Abby Stauffer seven. La'Neisha Jenkins had a big game on defense guarding Salem's best offensive player while Anna Cinelli did a good job running the point.
Wednesday's scheduled game against Salem Academy was postponed, the team returns to action on Friday at home against Swampscott (6 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 67, LYNNFIELD 47
The Hornets continue to roll moving to 11-1 on the season while remaining unbeaten in the Cape Ann League.
Cade Furse's 25 points led the way including nine in a fourth quarter where Manchester Essex broke open a close game. Brennan Twombly and Ed Chareas had 10 points each.
The team is back on the floor on Friday at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.).
NORTH READING 84, ROCKPORT 45
The Vikings drop to 4-9 with Tuesday's loss.
Ed Merz had 13 points to lead the team in scoring, Josiah Whitley had 11 and Chase Wheat 10.
Rockport hosts Ipswich on Friday (6:30 p.m.)
SALEM 71, GLOUCESTER 31
The Fishermen fall to 7-4 after Tuesday's loss to one of the NEC's top teams.
Gloucester is back in action on Friday at Swampscott (7 p.m.).
Track
MANCHESTER ESSEX 63, ESSEX TECH 33 (BOYS)
The Hornets boys move to 2-1 in CAL dual meet action with Tuesday night's win at the Track at New Balance.
Nate Gardner led the way with two first place finishes breaking his own school record in the hurdles (8.61) and winning the long jump (18-feet-10.5). Jack Newton also won two events taking the 1,000m (2:44.30) and the high jump (5-feet-8). Logan Cooper won the mile (5:00.52), Luke Donahoe won the 300m (41.20), Finn O'Hara won the 2-mile (10:33.29) and both the 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams were victorious.
MANCHESTER ESSEX 52, ESSEX TECH 42 (GIRLS)
The Lady Hornets also move to 2-1 with Tuesday's win.
Victories came from Megan Hurd in the 300m (46.18) and the long jump (15-feet-11.5), Caroline MacKinnon in the 600m (1:52.97), Sabine Cooper in the 1,000m (3:39.83), Stella Straub in the 2-mile (13:33.29) and both the 4x200m and 4x400m relay. Manchester Essex also got two big second place finishes from Abby Kent in the hurdles and the high jump and a third place finish from Gwen Berger in the 1,000m.
Both the Hornets boys and girls are back in action on Saturday at the State Coaches Meet.