Girls Basketball
GLOUCESTER 33, LYNNFIELD 29
The Fishermen start the season with a victory at home on Friday night.
Adelyn Richardson led the offensive charge with 11 points, Lexi Carollo had nine while Abby Stauffer had a big game on the defensive end of the floor including a highlight reel block on the backboard.
Gloucester is back in action on Tuesday at home against Danvers (6 p.m.).
Girls Hockey
NEWBURYPORT 3, GLOUCESTER 1
It was a 1-1 game for most of the night on Saturday at Graf Rink, but the host Clippers scored twice late in the third to take the win.
Gloucester (0-2) got a goal from Halia Taylor with Sydney Bouchie notching the assist. Ella Costa, Abby Lowthers, Brooke McNiff and Keagan Jewell all played well defensively with Elliana Parsons turning in a good game at forward.
The Fishermen are back in action on Wednesday at Talbot Rink against Marblehead (4 p.m.).
Indoor Track
ME AT WINTER FESTIVAL
The Manchester Essex indoor track team opened up its 2022-23 campaign at the Winter Festival at the Reggie Lewis Center on Saturday.
Jack Newton led the way for the Hornets boys with a fifth place finish in the 600m (1:32.08). He then came back to set the school record in the high jump at 5-feet-10. Nate Gardner started the day for Manchester Essex by finishing eighth in the hurdles iwht a program record time of 8.99. Nicky Clement (dash), Logan Cooper (1,000m), Lucas Rodi (mile) and Sam Heanue (shot put) all set personal records in their respective events.
Caroline MacKinnon led the way for the Manchester Essex girls with a fourth place finish in the 1,000m (3:35.42) Sabine Cooper (mile) and Cecelia Donohoe (600m, 14th place) set personal records.
The Hornets are back in action on Tuesday for their first CAL dual meet of the season against Amesbury at the New Balance Center in Brighton (5:30 p.m.).