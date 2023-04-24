Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 13, SALEM 0
The Fishermen move back to .500 at 4-4 with Monday's shutout win on the road.
Ella Costa's six goals led the way with Ella Zindle recording eight saves for the shutout in goal.
Abby Lowthers had three goals and an assist, Anna Cinelli two goals and two assists and Elle Fleming two goals and an assist.
Gloucester hosts Masconomet on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 13, SALEM 3
The Fishermen move to 3-4 with Monday's win at Newell Stadium.
Colby Jewell had four goals and an assist to lead the offense. James Sanfilippo had two goals and three assists Charlie Terelak two goals and Brett Cunningham three assists. Michael Calomo had a goal and a big game on ground boals while Jackson Low, Frank DeSisto, Caleb DeCoste and Bryan Swain had a goal.
Danvers visits Newell Stadium on Tuesday (4:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 9, TRITON 5
The Hornets remain unbeaten (8-0) with Monday's win in CAL crossover action.
Alex Fraser and Sam Athanas had two goals each. Dougie Prat, Declan Kirk, Jesse Oliver, Quinn Brady and Chase Dickson had a goal.
The team travels to Bishop Fenwick on Thursday (5:30 p.m.).