Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 7, SAUGUS 3
The Fishermen (5-10) snapped a 10-game losing skid with Thursday’s road win.
Ella Costa led the way with three goals and an assist. Nicole Gardner had two goals and an assist and Zoe Hedges a goal and two assists. Abby Lowthers had a goal with Sophia Costa and Elle Fleming notching an assist. Ella Zindle had 15 saves in goal.
Gloucester returns to action on Monday at Danvers (4:30 p.m.).
Sailing
GLOUCESTER 5, LANDMARK 0
SailGHS moves to 7-0 on the season and clinches first place in the Mass. Bay League Division 2 regular season standings with one contest remaining on Friday against Pingree. If Gloucester wins on Friday, Gloucester Harbor will be hosting each round Gloucester advances in the postseason.
Olivia Hogan-Lopez and Nicky Stamos each picked up big wins for SailGHS.
Boys Lacrosse
MANCHESTER ESSEX 8, HAMILTON-WENHAM 7 (OT)
The Hornets move to 4-8 with Thursday’s overtime win at Hyland Field. Manchester Essex travels to Amesbury on Monday (4 p.m.).
Baseball
MARBLEHEAD 8 GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen drop to 8-6 with Thursday’s road loss as they could not solve Magicians hurler Ian Maude.
The team is back in action on Saturday at Lynn English (1 p.m.).