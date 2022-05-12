Girls Lacrosse

GLOUCESTER 7, SAUGUS 3

The Fishermen (5-10) snapped a 10-game losing skid with Thursday’s road win.

Ella Costa led the way with three goals and an assist. Nicole Gardner had two goals and an assist and Zoe Hedges a goal and two assists. Abby Lowthers had a goal with Sophia Costa and Elle Fleming notching an assist. Ella Zindle had 15 saves in goal.

Gloucester returns to action on Monday at Danvers (4:30 p.m.).

Sailing

GLOUCESTER 5, LANDMARK 0

SailGHS moves to 7-0 on the season and clinches first place in the Mass. Bay League Division 2 regular season standings with one contest remaining on Friday against Pingree. If Gloucester wins on Friday, Gloucester Harbor will be hosting each round Gloucester advances in the postseason.

Olivia Hogan-Lopez and Nicky Stamos each picked up big wins for SailGHS.

Boys Lacrosse

MANCHESTER ESSEX 8, HAMILTON-WENHAM 7 (OT)

The Hornets move to 4-8 with Thursday’s overtime win at Hyland Field. Manchester Essex travels to Amesbury on Monday (4 p.m.).

Baseball

MARBLEHEAD 8 GLOUCESTER 0

The Fishermen drop to 8-6 with Thursday’s road loss as they could not solve Magicians hurler Ian Maude.

The team is back in action on Saturday at Lynn English (1 p.m.).

