Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 14, NORTHEAST 1
The Fishermen move to 6-13 with Tuesday’s road win. The win was a big one for Gloucester, which came into the game ranked No. 35 in Division 3. The two teams meet again on Wednesday at Newell Stadium (6:30 p.m.). Gloucester will need to finish the season in the top 32 to make the tournament so Wednesday’s game is a must win.
Ella Costa had a big game for Gloucester with six goals and three assists. Sophia Costa had three goals and an assist with Nicole Gardner chipping in two goals and two assists.
Faith Brown, Zoe Hedges, Brooke McNiff and Anna Cinelli all scored, Ella Zindle had eight saves and Ciara O’Connor, Tara Wood, Mia Meyran and Emma Smith all played well on defense.