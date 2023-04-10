Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 8, WILMINGTON 7
The Fishermen move to 2-2 with a big road win on Monday, coming back from a three-goal deficit in the first half by scoring twice in the final 24 seconds.
Abby Lowthers (3 goals) tied the game with 24 seconds to go and Ella Costa (3 goals) won the ensuing draw and scored the game winner with just one second remaining. Elle Fleming and Anna Hafey had a goal each. Nicole Gardner, Emma Smith, Olivia Testaverde and Keagan Jewell played well on defense while Ella Zindle had eight saves in net.
The team returns to the field on Thursday at home against Danvers (4:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 15, GEORGETOWN 4
The Hornets remain unbeaten on the season at 4-0 with Monday's win in their Cape Ann League opener. They are back in action on Thursday at home against North Reading (6 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 4, MASCONOMET 1
Gloucester continued its hot start moving to 4-0 with Monday's road win.
Wins came from Andry Payano Sosa at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-0), Anders Littman at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-2) Luke McElhenny at No. 3 singles (6-4, 7-5) coming back down 2-5 in the second set and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Drew White and Domenic Paone.
The Fishermen host Newburyport on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 4, IPSWICH 1
The Vikings move to 4-1 with Monday's win at Rockport High School
Wins came from Ed Merz at No. 1 singles, Alex Norris at No. 2 singles, Cash Eck at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Hunter Brown and Simon Dickson.
The Vikings return to the court on Wednesday at Manchester Essex (4:30 p.m.).
Baseball
SALEM 4, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen drop to 0-3 with Wednesday's loss at Nate Ross field.
Ryan Francis had Gloucester's only hit of the game, a sixth inning single. Zach Morris struck out 10 and allowed two earned runs in five innings of work, Giacomo Martell tossed two scoreless out of the bullpen.
Gloucester returns to action on Wednesday at Swampscott (4:30 p.m.).
MARBLEHEAD 12, MANCHESTER ESSEX 1
The Hornets dropped their season opener on the road Monday.