Girls Basketball
GLOUCESTER 42, IPSWICH 27
The Fishermen move to 5-7 with their third win in their last four games, avenging an earlier season loss to the Tigers by an identical score.
Lexi Carollo led the way with 12 points, Abby Stauffer had 10.
Gloucester travels to Danvers on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 34, PIONEER CHARTER 12
The Vikings move to 5-6 with a dominant win at home on Tuesday.
Allie George led Rockport with eight points, Adrianna LoGuidice had six and Gabby Lucido five.
Rockport returns to the floor on Friday at home against Notre Dame Cristo Rey (6 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
GLOUCESTER 68, PENTUCKET 47
The Fishermen move to 6-3 with a dominant win over Pentucket on the road Tuesday.
Brady Sullivan's 17 points led the way with Nate Montagnino scoring 11 and Adam Borowick 10.
Gloucester is back in action on Friday at home against Danvers (7 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 59, PIONEER CHARTER 31
The Vikings move to 4-7 with Tuesday's home win and sweep the season series with Pioneer Charter.
Ed Merz led the way with 22 points while Josiah Whitley chipped in 20. Patrick Reardon and Braydon Wall were both strong on the defensive end and on the glass.
Rockport travels to Georgetown on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
Swimming
MARBLEHEAD 85, GLOUCESTER 75
The Fishermen performed well but fell to the defending NEC champion Magicians on Tuesday.
Sarah Fernandes qualified for sectionals in the 100 freestyle.
The Fishermen return to the pool on Tuesday at Danvers (7 p.m.).
Track
MANCHESTER ESSEX 56, HAMILTON-WENHAM 34 (GIRLS)
The Hornets move to 1-1 in CAL action with Tuesday night's win at the New Balance Center in Boston.
Megan Hurd led the way with a win in the long jump (15-feet-7.5) and a second place finish in the dash. Charlotte Crocker won the 300m (48.10) and finished second in the hurdles, Summer Demeo won the 1,000m (3:55.18) and finished second in the shot put, Caroline MacKinnon won the 600m (1:52.9) and Abby Kent won the shot put (21-feet-5).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 55, HAMILTON-WENHAM 34 (BOYS)
The Hornets boys also beat the Generals on Wednesday night and also improve to 1-1 on the season.
Nate Gardner led the way with a win in the hurdles in a school record time of 8.67 and a win in the long jump (18-feet-8.25). Finn O'Hara won the mile (4:39.61) and the shot put (27-feet-10.5) while Jack Newton won the 600m (1:29.03) and the high jump (5-feet-10) and Luke Donahoe won the dash (7.46.).
The Hornets boys and girls are competing in the Division 5 State Relays this weekend and are back in CAL dual meet action on Tuesday against Essex Tech back at the New Balance Center.