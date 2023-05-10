The future stars of the Northeastern Conference got the chance to compete at the annual Northeastern Conference Freshman/Sophomore Meet at Peabody High School.
The Gloucester girls turned in a big performance with 115 points, good for second place behind only Marblehead (138 points). The boys scored 43 points and finished seventh overall.
Aili Spencer led the way for the Gloucester girls with points in three different events and a team best 26 points. Spencer won the long jump (16-feet-4) and finished second in the triple jump (34-feet-2) and the 200m (26.86). Megan Hurd also scored in three events winning the triple jump (26-feet-2), finishing third in the long jump (15-feet-4) and finishing fifth in the 100m (13.67). Brooklyn Stafford scored in two events with a third place finish in the shot put (25-feet-8) and second in the discus (75-feet-9).
Cia Donahoe won the 400m hurdles (1:13.5), Lauren Sargent was second in the shot put (25-feet-10), Sabine Cooper was third in the mile (5:57.03), Stella Straub was fourth in the mile (13:32.15), Taiya Mano was fifth in the 200m (28.41), Skye Ciolino placed fifth in the 200m (28.41), Hope Castellucci was fifth in the 800m (2:36.73), Summer Demeo finished fifth in the 2-mile (14:22.04), Georganna Cauthers was sixth in the 800m (2:38.08), Lassen Ando was sixth in the 100m hurdles (20.39), the 4x800m relay finished first, the 4x400m relay finished second and the 4x100m relay finished sixth to round out the scorers for the Fishermen.
On the boys side Sam Heanue’s 10 points led the way as he was second in the discus (88-feet-9) and fifth in the shot put (34-feet). Dylan Rochford also scored in two events finishing third in the 200m (24.59) and fifth in the 100m (12.05). Dylan Smith finished second in the 200m (24.30), Leo Consentino was third in the long jump (17-feet-9), Zachary Soundis was sixth in the discus (17-feet-9), the 4x800m relay finished 3rd and the 4x100m relay placed fourth to round out the scorers for the Gloucester boys.
Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 5, NORTH ANDOVER 0
The Fishermen move to 9-3 with the road sweep on Wednesday.
Wins came from Andry Payano Sosa at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-3), Anders Littman at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-1), Luke McElhenny at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-1), Domenic Paone and Cam Widtfeldt at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 6-0) and Drew White and Noah Willett at No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-3).
The Fishermen travel to Beverly on Thursday (4 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
HAMILTON-WENHAM 4, ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings (3-9) fell to the defending Division 4 state champion Generals but turned in one of their best performances of the season playing competitively in all matches.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Fiona Canning and Gabby Lucido picked up the win (7-5, 6-2). Rockport also got strong performances from the rest of the lineup with Francesca Twombly at No. 1 singles, Aili Mattson at No. 2 singles, Lynn Morin at No. 3 singles and Ava MacDowell and Talia Osier at No. 1 doubles playing well against top competition.
Rockport is at North Reading on Friday (4:15 p.m.).