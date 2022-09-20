Girls Soccer
GLOUCESTER 6 WINTHROP 0
The Fishermen move to 2-4 on the season with Monday's dominant win on the road.
Gloucester had five different goal scorers in the win with Taiya Mano's two goals leading the way. Abby Stauffer, Hope Castellucci, Morgan Pennimpede and Ava Paone also found the back of the net.
The Fishermen return to action on Wednesday at Peabody (6 p.m.).
Field Hockey
TRITON 5 ROCKPORT 0
In the battle of the Vikings Triton used a big first half to get the win.
Rockport (1-5) was led by Caitlin Morin, who had 21 saves in goal, with Sydney Bouchie, Amelia Lucas, Natalie Lamond and Julia Sekercan all playing well.
Rockport hosts Manchester Essex on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).