Girls Soccer
GLOUCESTER 5, MALDEN 2
The Fishermen (4-11-1) were down 2-0 at the half but exploded for five second half goals to pick up the non-conference win on the road Monday.
Abby Stauffer led the way with a hat trick and an assist. Her first two goals tied the score before Taiya Mano scored twice to give Gloucester the lead. Stauffer completed the hat trick to cap off the scoring. Ava Paone, Grace Boucher and Skye Ciolino each had an assist while Morgan Pennimpede played well on defense.
Gloucester travels to Beverly on Thursday (4 p.m.).
GEORGETOWN 1, MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets (2-14-1) played well against a Georgetown team that is second in the CAL Baker standings, but just could not find the back of the net.
Parker Brooks had a big game on defense for Manchester Essex while Libby Lawler created many scoring chances and Madi Cook had five saves in goal.
The team finishes up the regular season on Wednesday at Ipswich (4 p.m.).
IPSWICH 5, ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings fall to 4-12-1 with Monday’s road loss.
Franky Twombly had the Rockport goal with Sarah Vanderpool notching the assist.
Rockport hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday in the regular season finale (6 p.m.).