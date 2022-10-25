Girls Soccer
GLOUCESTER 2, TRITON 1
The Fishermen move to 5-10-2 with Tuesday’s win at Newell Stadium.
Ava Paone had both Gloucester goals with Taiya Mano notching an assist. The team hosts Beverly on Wednesday in the season finale back at Newell Stadium (4:30 p.m.).
Golf
GLOUCESTER AT NEC OPEN
Gloucester senior captains Jack Delaney and Nick White competed in the NEC Open on Monday at Salem Country Club, where the top two golfers from each team in the conference square off.
White had a strong showing with an 87, one of only four golfers to shoot under 90 on the day, to finish fifth overall. Delaney shot a 92 to finish 9th. Masconomet won the event with Jack Mertz and Tyler Feldberg finishing first and second respectively.
Boys Soccer
ROCKPORT 2, IPSWICH 2
The Vikings move to 7-6-3 on the season with Tuesday’s road draw.
Ed Merz and Owen Aiello had the Rockport goals. Mike Nocella, Nick Nocella and Atticus Anderson played well in the midfield while Zakarya Bouafi had some big saves. The Vikings travel to Hamilton-Wenham in Thursday’s regular season finale.
Field Hockey
IPSWICH 5, ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (2-14) took on one of the CAL Baker’s elite teams on the road Monday.
Amelia Lucas, A.J. Johnson, Addie Gardner and Ceci Chadbourne all played well in the field of play with Caitlin Morin turning in a strong effort in goal.
Rockport travels to Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).